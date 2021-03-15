STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apache Indian: A brand new bike from TVS

TVS is also offering the bike with a dual-channel ABS that is priced higher, with the same new features.

Published: 15th March 2021

Apache RTR 200 4V

Apache RTR 200 4V

By Express News Service

TVS Motor Company has introduced their Apache RTR 200 4V with a number of segment-first features to offer prospective customers an added value-formoney benefit. To start with, the Apache RTR 200 4V already gets a single channel ABS system and this variant now benefits from three riding modes, adjustable suspension and adjustable levers.

TVS is also offering the bike with a dual-channel ABS that is priced higher, with the same new features. The three riding modes are Sport, Urban and Rain. Sport Mode allows the rider to set up the bike for maximum power, sharper acceleration and the ABS is mapped for the least intervention which allows for the highest permissible slip percentage which helps in setting faster lap times.

In Urban Mode, the bike is tuned to deliver optimum power and offer the rider maximum control in start-stop traffic. The ABS is quick to respond in this mode. Switch to Rain Mode and the bike feels completely different. The ABS offers maximum response with a heightened level of pulsation in the lever.

This has been done to give the rider maximum control in wet riding conditions and preventing wheel lock at any point. Known for its peppy power delivery and immaculate handling dynamics, these new features will definitely add to its overall charisma. Priced at Rs 1.28 lakh for the single channel ABS version, the bike remains a fantastic deal.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
