STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘AtmAnirbharta’ in education leaving institutions orphaned

Last week, Delhi’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget where he claimed a hike on allocations for the education sector.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

Last week, Delhi’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget where he claimed a hike on allocations for the education sector. The Delhi government, for the past six years, has made many a claim of spending on education but unfortunately, it has failed to show on the ground so far. It’s a matter of record that in the past six years, the Delhi government has failed to open any new school or college in the national Capital. What it has done is the retrofitting of the government schools, which in a natural course is undertaken by any government unless its an anarchic establishment like the one run by Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi for many years in the state of Bihar.

On a more serious count, the Arvind Kejriwal government has also failed to procure private capital investment in the field of higher education. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) which over the past two decades has emerged as a major hub of professional education the national capital, has seen no growth during the term of the present government. Worse is the case of Delhi University which has 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

While the university has many problems thanks to the lack of vision on the part of the Union education ministry, matters have been worsened by the fork-tongued Education and Finance Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. The teachers and the employees of Delhi University had to go on a shutdown last week to force the AAP government to release salary grant for the last quarter of the financial year, which has seen several delays in the release of salary throughout the pandemic. While Sisodia ordered the release of funds, he also claimed that he was ordering a probe into the misuse of funds, probably indicating that in future too he would delay such grants.

Nothing could be more ironic for the teachers and students of a much-respected university, which has to go on frequent strikes and shutdowns to get their minimum dues from a government which talks of putting the focus on education.  For the past year, Sisodia has ordered several rounds of probe into the finances of these colleges and has so far failed to unearth anything substantial. The misery of the teachers was evident in a recent note on social media by a college teacher. It mentioned that it was strange that whenever there was an action programme or a High Court directive, the Delhi government released salary. The message bemoaned the fact that teachers have to fight each time to get their due salary and notes in the same vein that till October 2019 there was no problem with the release of grants.

These teachers are caught in a cleft stick with their future not too assured. On one hand, the Atmanirbhar central government has no plans to take over these colleges, on the other Delhi government wants to fund only such institutions which are under the aegis of the state universities. It has recently taken over the historic College of Art and put it under the Ambedkar University of Delhi and nobody has complained about it.

It’s the moral duty of the Visitor of Delhi University that is the President through the Union Education Ministry to ensure that the colleges under it remain functional. It cannot shirk its responsibility. The new vision of education, announced last year by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in search of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) should not leave the colleges orphaned fending for survival with no support from anywhere whatsoever. 

Sidharth Mishra
 Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi government Delhi Education
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp