Delhi records 368 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; positivity rate 0.59 per cent

The COVID-19 death climbed to 10,944 on March 14 with three more fatalities being reported in the national capital, as per the bulletin.

Published: 15th March 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

The numbers had started to come down in February. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Monday recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

On Sunday, the daily fresh cases tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

Delhi on Saturday had recorded 419 COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent.

On Sunday, the city reported 407 cases and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 431 cases, the highest in over two months, and the count on Thursday was 409.

The COVID-19 death climbed to 10,944 on Monday with three more fatalities being reported in the national capital, as per the bulletin.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3.

The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February.

On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

Meanwhile, the new coronavirus cases recorded on Monday took the infection tally to 6,44,064, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,321 from 2,262 on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.59 per cent.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

The total number of tests conducted on Sunday stood at 62,272, including 44,526 RT-PCR tests and 17,746 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Monday rose to 1,342 from 1,270 on Sunday, it said, adding that over 6.30 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.

