AAP Ministers, MLAs to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against NCT Bill on March 17

AAP MPs protested in Parliament's premises at Gandhi statue against the Bill.

Published: 16th March 2021 02:59 PM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Government Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said all Cabinet Ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will stage a protest on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also participate in the protest.

Earlier in the day, AAP MPs protested in Parliament's premises at Gandhi statue against the Bill.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre regarding the Bill on Monday.

"After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move," the CM had tweeted.

"The Bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG. Elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of decision to the LG," Kejriwal had added.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

