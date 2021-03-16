STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Batla House: Court says no compensation will alleviate agony of deceased cop’s kin

It further noted that the family members were unable to live normal lives due to their security concerns.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Batla House encounter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No amount of compensation can alleviate the agony, pain and trauma of the family members of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter, said a Delhi court on Monday while awarding death penalty to Ariz Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said legal heirs/dependents of Sharma who displayed “exemplary courage and valour” during the shoot out and laid down his life fighting for security of society and nation deserved to be suitably compensated.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on Ariz and said Rs 10 lakh of it should be released to Sharma’s family as compensation. It also said the compensation awarded to the wife of the victim was not adequate and made a recommendation to the District Legal Service Authority, Delhi, (South), for adequate and proper compensation to the legal heirs/dependents of the deceased Inspector.“No amount of compensation can alleviate the agony, pain and trauma of family members of the victim (Sharma), resulting from the crime committed in this case. However, monetary compensation would provide some solace and would apply balm to the wound of family members of the victim,” it said.

It further noted that the family members were unable to live normal lives due to their security concerns. “Report filed by the Investigating Officer states that victim deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma is survived by his wife, two children and parents. Old father and mother of the deceased have gone through severe mental set back as the deceased was the only son of his parents. As per the report, education of both children of the victim suffered adversely because of the incident.” 

Indian Mujahideen terrorists involved

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in the HC. Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced the trial. Mohan Chand Sharma of the special cell had led a seven-member team to the Batla House on September 19, 2008 on a tip-off that suspected terrorists, involved in the serial blasts in the capital, were there. He had succumbed to the bullet injuries. He was also accorded the highest gallantry award, the Ashok Chakra. Last year, he was awarded his seventh Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG). 

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Chand Sharma Ariz Khan Batla House encounter
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp