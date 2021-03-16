STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC grants bail to four accused in northeast Delhi violence case

The court while granting bail to the four accused, Liyakat Ali, Arshad Qayyum alias Monu, Gulfam alias VIP and Irshad Ahmad, directed them to furnish personal bonds in the sum of Rs 20,000 each.

Published: 16th March 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to four persons accused in a case pertaining to violence in northeast Delhi.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said, "Without commenting on the merits of the case, prima facie I am of the opinion that petitioners cannot be made to languish behind bars for a long time and the veracity of allegations leveled against them can be tested during trial."

The court while granting bail to the four accused, Liyakat Ali, Arshad Qayyum alias Monu, Gulfam alias VIP and Irshad Ahmad, directed them to furnish personal bonds in the sum of Rs 20,000 each.

The Court also imposed various conditions including that petitioners shall not directly or indirectly influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and they will appear before the court as and when directed.

Four of the accused were facing trial in a case pertaining to the northeast Delhi riots, which took place in the last week of February 2020.

According to police, Liyakat Ali and other accused were allegedly found promoting enmity and disharmony by rioting, burning vehicles, destroying food preparation at Bharat Vatika, stone pelting, and instigating mobs.

In February 2020, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court northeast Delhi violence
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp