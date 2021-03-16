HC grants bail to four accused in northeast Delhi violence case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to four persons accused in a case pertaining to violence in northeast Delhi.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said, "Without commenting on the merits of the case, prima facie I am of the opinion that petitioners cannot be made to languish behind bars for a long time and the veracity of allegations leveled against them can be tested during trial."

The court while granting bail to the four accused, Liyakat Ali, Arshad Qayyum alias Monu, Gulfam alias VIP and Irshad Ahmad, directed them to furnish personal bonds in the sum of Rs 20,000 each.

The Court also imposed various conditions including that petitioners shall not directly or indirectly influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and they will appear before the court as and when directed.

Four of the accused were facing trial in a case pertaining to the northeast Delhi riots, which took place in the last week of February 2020.

According to police, Liyakat Ali and other accused were allegedly found promoting enmity and disharmony by rioting, burning vehicles, destroying food preparation at Bharat Vatika, stone pelting, and instigating mobs.

In February 2020, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.