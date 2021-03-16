Luxe and how Limo Class

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Mercedes Benz India is out with the all-new A-Class sedan. It incidentally replaces the A-Class hatchback and it is the widest and tallest limousine in its segment which is not only sporty but equipped with high level of features and the latest technologies.

Design: The A-Class Limousine carries an air of opulence with a hint of sportiness tossed in for good measure. The front section boasts of a striking sharp finish that is immediately recognisable. The large grille flanked by those razor sharp headlights gives the car a rather high-tech appearance. From the side, you can make out the balanced proportions that the car boasts of and the rear brings the entire package together to offer a vehicle that exudes confidence.

Interior: The progressive design of the exterior is matched perfectly by a well-appointed cabin that has been finished in quality materials. There is ample space on board and the cabin carries a nice airy feel to it. What does grab your attention though is the sheer amount of tech on board! To start with, you get a digital instrument panel, two zone air conditioning, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a HD media display unit as well as the MBUX system. This new telematics generation MBUX unit unifies the 10.25-inch touchscreen, touchpad with haptic feedback and touch control buttons on the steering wheel to offer an intuitive user experience. Through this, you can access a plethora of information including navigation as well as Mercedes ‘ME’ connected services that can be activated via voice commands.

Performance: Mercedes-Benz is offering the A-Class Limousine with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version, known as the A200 comes powered with a 1.3 litre petrol motor that delivers 163 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The four-cylinder unit can take the car from 0-100km/h in just 8.3 seconds and it is paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. For the diesel lover, there is the A 200d. This version is powered by a 1950cc, 4-cylinder diesel motor that delivers 150 hp and a solid 320 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8 speed dual clutch unit and can do the 0-100 km/h dash in 8.2 seconds! There is an AMG version on offer as well for those who wish to go all out on the performance aspect.

Verdict: Amongst all the entry level luxury sedans in the market, the new A-Class Limousine is touted to offer the most space on board and has a host of best-in-class features that include a long wheelbase, more headroom, 64 ambient lighting options and luxurious wood aluminium trim. The ample luggage space also ensures that this car can be taken out on that holiday drive with no complaints. It is the luxury car that does everything just right and you can’t go wrong if you put your money down on this.