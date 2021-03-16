STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

With the help of technical surveillance, both the culprits were apprehended and during interrogation, it surfaced that road rage led to the double murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a minor, after a road rage incident led to murder of two young men in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Pardeep Kohli (19) and a juvenile, both residents of Jawalapuri. The victims have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal (23) and Ghanshyam (20), both residents of Shiv Ram Park, Nangloi. 

According to the police, the victims were riding a motorbike which accidentally collided with the motorcycle of the accused, following which an argument erupted between the two parties. As the dispute turned physical, the victims started running away from the scene.

“After chasing them for half kilometre, the accused stabbed Rohit and Ghanshyam with a knife near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station, and escaped from the spot,” said police officials. The police said they received a PCR call about two injured men lying near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station. Both the injured persons were taken to nearby Sanjay Gandhi hospital where they were declared brought dead. 

“With the help of technical surveillance, both the culprits were apprehended and during interrogation, it was revealed that a road rage incident led to the double murder. The knife and motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from the accused,” said DCP A.Kaon, Outer District.

