STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After brief respite, Delhi records rise in coronavirus cases; positivity rate 0.61%

Since March 11 daily numbers going above 400, doctors blame unconcerned approach 

Published: 17th March 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following a brief respite in terms of daily load of Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi on Tuesday once again reported cases above 400 mark — 425 fresh positives taking the city’s overall tally to 644,489.

Since March 11, the city has been registering cases above 400 now. On Monday, owing to less testing done on Sunday, reported 368 cases. Delhi reported 407 new cases on Sunday, 419 cases on Saturday, 431 cases on Friday and 409 cases on Thursday. There has been a gradual increase in active caseload with tally standing at 2,488.

“If proper precautions are not taken now then the situation may once again slip out of hand. There was a time when cases had come down to 100 mark and now it is above 400, so it has increased four times. The number of cases should be considered as a parameter and not the positivity rate. Also, the government had shown less strictness in the past few weeks, masks are off from faces, people are allowed in large numbers to gather, eateries are often full,” said Dr Lalit Kant former Scientist ‘G’ and Head (Epidemiology and. Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

As per the daily health bulletin, 70,049 samples were tested for in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate, considering total tests done and the total cases identified, stands at 4.8 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) continued to remain at 1.7 per cent.

India has so far reported three variants of the virus UK, Brazil and South Africa. A patient with coronavirus admitted at Lok Nayak hospital has been found to have the South African variant. “We need to check on the new strains of virus coming from the UK, Brazil and South Africa. More contact tracing needs to be done because people are not following any social distancing... there are high chances of virus spreading fast,” said Dr Ajeet Jain, Covid19 duty and vaccination incharge, RGSSH.

425  new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday as positivity rate rose to 0.61 per cent

Daily case tally crosses 400-mark again
Delhi recorded 425 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as its positivity rate rose to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll climbed to 10,945 with one more fatality, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday took the infection tally to 6,44,489, the bulletin said. On Sunday, the daily case tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day. However, on Monday, it had dropped to 368 with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp