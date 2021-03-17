After brief respite, Delhi records rise in coronavirus cases; positivity rate 0.61%

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following a brief respite in terms of daily load of Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi on Tuesday once again reported cases above 400 mark — 425 fresh positives taking the city’s overall tally to 644,489.

Since March 11, the city has been registering cases above 400 now. On Monday, owing to less testing done on Sunday, reported 368 cases. Delhi reported 407 new cases on Sunday, 419 cases on Saturday, 431 cases on Friday and 409 cases on Thursday. There has been a gradual increase in active caseload with tally standing at 2,488.

“If proper precautions are not taken now then the situation may once again slip out of hand. There was a time when cases had come down to 100 mark and now it is above 400, so it has increased four times. The number of cases should be considered as a parameter and not the positivity rate. Also, the government had shown less strictness in the past few weeks, masks are off from faces, people are allowed in large numbers to gather, eateries are often full,” said Dr Lalit Kant former Scientist ‘G’ and Head (Epidemiology and. Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

As per the daily health bulletin, 70,049 samples were tested for in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate, considering total tests done and the total cases identified, stands at 4.8 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) continued to remain at 1.7 per cent.

India has so far reported three variants of the virus UK, Brazil and South Africa. A patient with coronavirus admitted at Lok Nayak hospital has been found to have the South African variant. “We need to check on the new strains of virus coming from the UK, Brazil and South Africa. More contact tracing needs to be done because people are not following any social distancing... there are high chances of virus spreading fast,” said Dr Ajeet Jain, Covid19 duty and vaccination incharge, RGSSH.

425 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday as positivity rate rose to 0.61 per cent

Daily case tally crosses 400-mark again

Delhi recorded 425 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as its positivity rate rose to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll climbed to 10,945 with one more fatality, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday took the infection tally to 6,44,489, the bulletin said. On Sunday, the daily case tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day. However, on Monday, it had dropped to 368 with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.