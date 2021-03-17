STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC instructs use of A-4 size paper for filing pleas

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the use of A-4 sheets for filing petitions from April 1 instead of the larger legal size paper before it as well in district courts.

Delhi high court

The Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the use of A-4 sheets for filing petitions from April 1 instead of the larger legal size paper before it as well in district courts. The decision was taken in view of a November 2020 order passed by the Chief Justice directing the registry to treat as representation a PIL seeking use of smaller A-4 sheets for filing petitions instead of the larger legal size paper to prevent wastage and save trees.

An administrative order issued by the high court on Tuesday said that Chief Justice D N Patel, on the recommendation of the ‘Rules Committee under Section 123 of CPC which also look into Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018 and ancillary matters’ is pleased to issue the Practice Directions, which shall come into effect from April 1.

“A4 size paper be used uniformly in all jurisdictions for all kind of pleadings contained in petitions, affidavits, applications or other documents etc, and all memorandum of appeals, orders and judgments in the High Court as well as in all District Courts of Delhi,” the order said.

“A4 size paper (29.7 cm X 21 cm) having not less than 75 GSM with font ‘ Times New Roman, font size 14, in 1.5 line spacing (for quotations and indents ‘ font size 12 in single line spacing), with margin of 4 cm on left & right and 2 cm on top & bottom,” it said, adding that the printing/ typing shall be on one side of the paper till further directions in the matter.

On November 5, 2020, a bench headed by the Chief Justice had appreciated the issue raised in the petition and had said that it would be taken up by the high court’s rule making committee and an administrative decision would be taken.

It had directed the registry to treat the plea, by advocate Namrata Mukim, as a representation and to place it before the committee and had disposed of the petition. The petition had said that only one side of legal size paper was being used at present, with double space printing and an inner margin of about four centimeters on the top and left side, for filing writs in the high court.

Delhi High Court
