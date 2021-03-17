STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lieutenant Governor transfers senior officials of Delhi govt

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has transferred senior officers in the Delhi government.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:12 AM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal has transferred senior officers in the Delhi government. In an order issued by the services department of the government, Additional Chief Secretary of Services, Environment and Forest Department and senior IAS officer of AGMUT cadre 1988 batch, Satya Gopal has been transferred. He now has been posted as the new Principal Secretary-Power department of Delhi.

At the same time, two other senior IAS officers have also been transferred. All these officers have been assigned new responsibilities. Senior officer of AGMUT and 1997 batch IAS officer Rinku Dhugga has been relieved of additional charge of Secretary (Power). 

In addition to this, Vikram Dev Dutt, IAS officer of AGMUT 1993 batch, who is handling the health and family welfare department has been transferred and posted as principal secretary of the Services department, relieving Gopal of that charge. 

Another officer HPS Sran who holds charges of vigilance, and women and child development department has been given the charge of Directorate of Agricultural Marketing (DAM).

