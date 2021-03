By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old woman was shot dead on Wednesday by two unidentified persons in Majnu ka Tila area in North Delhi, police said.

The deceased identified as Meena Tamang, a Nepal national was cleaning her shop when two bike-borne assailants fired at her, Delhi Police said.

The deceased was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police are searching the area for CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.