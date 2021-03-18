STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

101-year-old man, born year after Spanish flu, gets first COVID jab at private hospital in Delhi

Brij Prakash Gupta stepped out of his home in south Delhi 'for the first time since March 20, last year' to get his Covishield jab, son Vimal Gupta said, adding his father is doing fine.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine India

Image for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.

Gupta, now 101, stepped out of his home in south Delhi "for the first time since March 20, last year" to get his Covishield jab, son Vimal Gupta said, adding his father is doing fine.

"My father was born on November 26, 1920 in Delhi. He had worked as a manager in a bank in Delhi.

Since, the bank's office was located in old Delhi, and there was communal violence during the Partition time, he resigned from the bank service and started his own business after that," he said.

Vimal Gupta, a resident of Karol Bagh, and himself a businessman, said, he and his wife got vaccinated, a few days ago, and his father received his first jab at BLK Hospital here.

"He is the oldest person to have been vaccinated till date at BLK Hospital," a spokesperson of the facility said.

Vimal Gupta, 65, said he, his wife and his son had contracted COVID-19 infection last year, and "now, we are all fine".

"My grandfather was Shiamlal Gupta, a civil engineer in the then Public Works Department of the government. He was part of the team that built the Parliament House building and the India Gate in 1920s. He died in the 1940s," he said.

On March 15, Kewal Krishan, who was just five years old during the deadly Spanish Flu of 1918 and later became part of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly of India, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility here.

Krishan, now 107, had also stepped out of his home in south Delhi "for the first time since the lockdown was imposed late March in 2020" to get his Covishield jab, his son Anil Krishna had told PTI.

Tulsi Das Chawla, who was born a few months before the outbreak of the Spanish Flu, had received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility here on March 5.

Chawla,104, was given a dose of Covishield at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and he had not exhibited any adverse effects on that day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brij Prakash Gupta Spanish Flu COVID-19 Vaccine
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp