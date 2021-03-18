STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP protesting against GNCT Bill to mislead people: Congress

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that the protest was to throw dust into the eyes of city residents. 

Published: 18th March 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary and other party activists protest against the GNCT Bill and the AAP government in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Wednesday said that the protest held by the Delhi government and AAP leaders against the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi (amendment) Bill was just an eyewash. Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that the protest was to throw dust into the eyes of city residents. 

Kumar added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had already buckled before the Narendra Modi government as he held a make-believe ‘dharna’ on Wednesday after not speaking out against the Bill for 45 days since February 3 when Union cabinet had approved the Bill to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

“Instead of condemning the anti-Delhi Bill, Kejriwal was lying and misleading the people by saying that no work will be stalled despite the Centre’s bid. For six years, the CM has been complaining that the Modi Government, through its ‘pointsman’ in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor, was not allowing the Delhi government to function with a free hand,” said Kumar.  The Delhi Congress chief also led a protest against the Bill at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GNCT Bill NCT Bill Delhi Congress AAP
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp