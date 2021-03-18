AAP protesting against GNCT Bill to mislead people: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said that the protest held by the Delhi government and AAP leaders against the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi (amendment) Bill was just an eyewash. Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that the protest was to throw dust into the eyes of city residents.

Kumar added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had already buckled before the Narendra Modi government as he held a make-believe ‘dharna’ on Wednesday after not speaking out against the Bill for 45 days since February 3 when Union cabinet had approved the Bill to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

“Instead of condemning the anti-Delhi Bill, Kejriwal was lying and misleading the people by saying that no work will be stalled despite the Centre’s bid. For six years, the CM has been complaining that the Modi Government, through its ‘pointsman’ in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor, was not allowing the Delhi government to function with a free hand,” said Kumar. The Delhi Congress chief also led a protest against the Bill at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.