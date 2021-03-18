STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kejriwal government’s relaxed manner could drive surge in Delhi, warn experts

The CM had once again, while speaking to media, asked Delhi citizens to gather in large numbers at Connaught Place to mark the beginning of 75 years of Independence celebrations.

Published: 18th March 2021

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On Wednesday when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP members staged protest against the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 at Jantar Mantar, thousand of supporters gathered without maintaining any social distancing.

Many attendees didn’t have their faces covered with masks. This comes at a time the city is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 cases. The Centre has warned that the country could be facing another peak of the pandemic.

A few days ago, the CM had once again, while speaking to media, asked Delhi citizens to gather in large numbers at Connaught Place to mark the beginning of 75 years of Independence celebrations in the city.

Last week, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus was nearing an “endemic” phase in the national capital, adding that the positivity rate was well below one per cent, while it was around 15 per cent in November last year.

Experts said the government in the past few days behaved in a relaxed manner as cases remained below 200 range for quite some time.

“The government needs to keep reminding people that the pandemic is not over yet. Unfortunately, this has not happened. The fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks should be enforced strictly. There is too much laxity from authorities,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former Head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

The Centre has stated that Maharashtra is at the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic.

“In Maharashtra cases are rising at a great pace. Unless we take containment measures, a similar situation is likely to happen in Delhi. Since we know what has happened elsewhere and are aware of our resources, we have an advantage,” added Dr Kant.

“There is a possibility of cases surging again if enough precautions are not taken. It could be five times faster in terms of rise. In other countries the second wave happened because of new strain but no such reports of strain have been reported in Maharastra and Delhi. If the current rise is not owing to new strain, then there may not be a big surge,” said Dr Jugal Kishore of Safdarjung Hospital.

