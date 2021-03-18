L-G asks DDA to prepare timeline to complete Karkardooma project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to draw a timeline for phase wise activities for effective monitoring and timely completion of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) project in east Delhi’s Karkardooma.

In the authority’s meeting scheduled on Thursday, the modified TOD policy is likely to be tabled for approval. The meeting will be chaired by the L-G. Last year, a few modifications in the TOD Policy, which aims at high-density, mixed-use development close to metro stations to induce people to walk, cycle and use metro and other public transport for commuting, were suggested.

Identification of transit ‘modes’ and influence zones, where provisions of the TOD policy allowing mixed-use development would be applicable were among the suggestions. After the approval, the policy with modification will be forwarded to the union ministry of housing and urban affairs for final nod to be notified later.

“Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA@official_dda, officials from NBCC & other experts to review the progress of project. Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma, the first project conceived as per Transit Oriented Development Norms with Public Private Partnership (PPP). Advised VC, DDA to firm up activity wise timeline for each phase of implementation to facilitate close monitoring and time bound completion of the project,” Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

The project was accorded approval in December 2019 five years after it was first approved. Spreading over 29.60 hectares, the project with the cost of Rs 1,168 crore will have mixed uses of residential and commercial components. “Being executed by national building construction corporation (NBCC), the project will comprise of 6,518 dwelling units including 1,992 dwelling units for economically weaker section (EWS) category along with various amenities like schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centre, community halls and other facilities,” said a DDA official.