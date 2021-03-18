Panel to probe X-Ray of dead farmer: HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi health secretary to constitute a board of experts to examine the X-Ray report of a 25-year-old farmer who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day.

Justice Yogesh Khanna also asked the doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College here to prepare the X-Ray report from the original X-Ray plate which has been received by Delhi Police from the Uttar Pradesh police. The high court said the report be examined by the board comprising medical and forensic experts as also a radiologist among others.

The board shall be constituted by the Secretary of Health Department of Delhi government, the high court said and posted the matter for further hearing on April 14. The court was told that they have shown CCTV footage to the family members and lawyers of the victim Navreet Singh. The high court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh police to provide an original X-Ray plate and video of post mortem of the victim to Delhi Police.

The high court was hearing a plea by deceased Navreet Singh’s grandfather Hardeep Singh claiming that the victim suffered gunshot injuries to his head. His post-mortem was conducted at Rampur district hospital in UP. However, both the Delhi and UP Police told the court that Navreet did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Delhi Police had earlier said that according to the post-mortem report the young farmer died due to a head injury as a result of the accident and all his injuries were possible in a road accident. Delhi Police has also said that CCTV footage further indicates that the protestors did not take the injured Navreet Singh to any nearby hospital and instead they attacked the ambulances that reached the site after hearing about the accident.

According to the police, the man had died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the tractor parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour off the pre-agreed route for the march.