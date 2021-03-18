STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Theatre of life over a phone call

Creative expressions find a way even in the toughest of times. One example is Lifeline 99 99, an interactive play, by Delhi-based Kaivalya Plays, that takes place over a phone call.

Published: 18th March 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Creative expressions find a way even in the toughest of times. One example is Lifeline 99 99, an interactive play, by Delhi-based Kaivalya Plays, that takes place over a phone call. Directed by Akshay Raheja and Gaurav Singh, the cast includes Nikie Bareja, Raghav Seth, Kumar Abhimanyu and Ramita Menon and is supported by Thespo’s Audio-Torium, an initiative that encourages audio-based performances by theatre-makers under 25 years old.

Gaurav Singh

Lifeline 99 99 is an absurd telephone line that interrogates the greed and alienation of human experiences. The audience can call a phone number, where an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) asks them questions about their preference for an experience. Based on their responses, a few minutes later, they get a call back. “In this one-on-one conversation, the caller according to their preference speaks to a conflicted sex chat operator or an aggrieved idealist or a dude alien or a dead insurance agent or art itself, personified.

Each performance is unique as it relies on the real-time participation of the audience member,” says Singh, while adding, “This 30-minute show has been in development over the last six months and is supported by Thespo, India’s youth theatre initiative. This is not a pre-recorded audio play but one where the audience listens, responds and interacts with live actors over the phone.” About the show that is packed with fundamental philosophical questions of these current times, Raheja who is also the writer of the plays, says, “Potentially, theatre exists in every live human interaction.

It is the role of an audience in a breathing performance, how their understanding, trust and expectation changes the performance and the actors in real-time. It was a conscious decision to restrict this interactive play to a one on one performance, which retains the life of a theatrical experience over a digital medium.”

ON: March 20, 21 Shows at 6:00pm, 7:00pm and 8:00pm Booking at: bit.ly/ lifeline9999

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp