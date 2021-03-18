STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Truck driver issued Rs 1,000 challan for not wearing helmet in Odisha's Ganjam

While the challan was issued on December 24, 2020, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

Published: 18th March 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

biker helmet bike gang

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By ANI

GANJAM: A truck driver was fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The authorities issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

While the challan was issued on December 24, 2020, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
helmetless fine truck driver fined Odisha RTO rules Ganjam
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp