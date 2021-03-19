STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Changes to Boost progress around Delhi’s transit hubs

DDA approved the amendments on Thursday in a meeting which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. 

Published: 19th March 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Development Authority

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has modified the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy to improve public transit ridership, reduce vehicular congestion, and enable development around upcoming modes of public transit such as Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), light rail transit (LRT), or Metro Lite. 

DDA approved the amendments on Thursday in a meeting which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. According to senior officials, the policy has been modified to leverage existing and upcoming public transit infrastructure and integrated land use and transport in the city.  The preliminary approval to revise the policy was given in December after objections and suggestions were invited. The modified TOD policy will now be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for its approval and final notification.

According to the authority, following the consultation with major mass transit agencies such as Indian Railways (IR), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and real estate developers of National Capital Region (NCR), the most pragmatic modifications were proposed in the larger public interest. 

“The revised policy can potentially improve public transit ridership, reduce vehicular congestion, and reduce greenhouse emissions and pollution in the long term. Apart from the metro and railway stations, it will also enable node-based transit-oriented development around upcoming modes of public transit BRTS, LRT, Metro Lite and Metro-Neo thus making the TOD policy of Delhi future-ready. The revised policy will allow mass public transit agencies to utilise their operational area like tracks, stations, depots, etc. for development, facilitating the use of more effective and sustainable operation and maintenance models for the transit agencies,” said an official. 

The TOD maximises access to public transport in a residential, commercial or mixed-use area. A TOD neighbourhood typically has a centre with a train station, metro station, or bus station, which is surrounded by relatively high-density development. The idea is to ease households’ spending on housing and transportation.  The compact development under the Transit Oriented Development policy ensures ample provision of open and green spaces, up to 30 per cent of the total area with at least 20 per cent as public green space, promoting  walkable precincts in the TOD nodes.

12 NODES IDENTIFIED

L-G Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to draw a timeline for phase wise activities for effective monitoring and timely completion of the project based on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy. In the first phase, these 12 transit nodes have been identified for development under TOD policy:

Kashmere Gate multi-modal transit hub 

Nizamuddin--Sarai Kale Khan multi-modal transit hub 

Anand Vihar multi-modal transit hub 

New Delhi Railway station

Dwarka Sector-21 metro station 

Dwarka Sector-8 to Sector-14 metro stations corridor 

Jangpura RRTS station

Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station (Mukarba Chowk)

Rohini Sector-18 metro station

Mukundpur metro station

Karkardooma pink and blue line metro stations*

Trilokpuri metro station

*Work on the TOD project at Karkardooma has already begun 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDA Delhi Development Authority
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp