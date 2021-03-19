STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committee set up for restoration, monitoring of Yamuna riverfront

Safety measures formation and development mechanisms for monitoring activities for the maintenance and management of the floodplains will also be the responsibility of the panel.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With authorities failing to rejuvenate the Yamuna river and its floodplain despite years of efforts and planning, the DDA on Thursday approved the formation of the River Yamuna Management Committee (RYMC) for effective monitoring of conservation and ongoing restoration projects along the riverfront. 

Delhi’s lieutenant governor will head the panel with city’s chief secretary, vice-chairman of DDA, representative of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, civic bodies, Delhi Police and governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are members. “The committee will coordinate with all the stakeholders so that restoration works to develop and maintain the river and floodplains are carried out in a harmonious manner. It will ensure periodical monitoring of the quality of drains and river water.

Safety measures formation and development mechanisms for monitoring activities for the maintenance and management of the floodplains will also be the responsibility of the panel. The committee will meet once every six months,” said an official. Observing the deterioration of the river due to years of neglect, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued directions to develop an effective mechanism for monitoring.

The panel will rope in experts from various fields—science & technology, wetland, solid waste management, environmental planning, ecology, biodiversity, hydrology, and landscape architecture, which are relevant to the ecology of the floodplains. 

The authority has been restoring and developing the floodplains of Yamuna by providing green buffers, planting native grass species, creating wetlands and also restoring the existing ones. The agency has also planned continuous trails of kachcha pathways and cycle tracks along the bunds and embankments.

The officials said that an executive committee under the chairmanship of the vice-chairman of the DDA with various stakeholders as its member would be formed to undertake activities on behalf of RYMC.
“The executive committee will take day-to-day decisions. It will meet every three months. Various other Sub-Committees will also be set up as and when required to coordinate, supervise and enforce the directions of RYMC,” said an official.

