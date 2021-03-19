Delhi government plans one fixed fare for all bus trips

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make the ticketing system simpler for commuters, the Delhi government plans to do away with ticketing slabs and introduce one fixed slab/fare for all trips from short to long journeys across the capital.

There are currently four ticket slabs in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, including in AC buses, and the fares range from Rs 5 to Rs 15 in non-AC and from Rs 10 to Rs 25 in AC buses. Under the proposal, Arvind Kejriwal’s government plans to fix fares for all trips short or long. “At present, a commuter buys a differently-fared ticket based on the distance he or she travels.

T he government plans one ticket for travelling to any place in Delhi,” said a source. “The government is brainstorming on this proposal. The transport department also held a meeting with DTC officials in this regard,” informed the source. “The aim is to provide a hassle-free travelling experience and ease the ticketing system.

The fixed fare for an all-round trip is yet to be decided. There is no deadline right now to implement the plan. The state cabinet will have to endorse the plan before it is implemented,” said the source, who did not wish to go on record. There are currently three ticket slabs in non-AC buses, with the starting fare being Rs 5.

There are four slabs in AC buses beginning at Rs 10. The total ridership in DTC and cluster buses was 28 lakh before the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Ridership dropped last year due to social distancing and limited seating following the pandemic outbreak. Buses have started plying again, with restrictions.