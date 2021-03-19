STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Prakash Javadekar’s removal sought over pollution rank

Earlier Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai stated that the Centre needs to take measures to stop stubble burning in neighboring states before the situation gets worse once again.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment and IT Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded removal of Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar over the recent World Air Quality Report which stated that the top 22 out of 30 most-polluted cities across the world, including Delhi, are in India.

The slugfest between the BJP-led central government and the Delhi administration began soon after an international agency published a report on the world’s most polluted cities, in which the national capital was still the worst polluted capital in the world.

The AAP, while pinning the blame on the central government, stated that the BJP government needs to get serious on the issue of air pollution and that it needs to help the state government in tackling the situation. 
Earlier Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai stated that the Centre needs to take measures to stop stubble burning in neighboring states before the situation gets worse once again.

“They never meet the deadline to switch to environment-friendly mechanisms and Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar keeps giving them two-year extensions to meet this deadline. The environment minister has not done even one significant task to reduce pollution, and for this reason alone, he should be removed with immediate effect,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP’s national spokesperson. 

He went on stating various efforts taken by the Kejriwal government, which he claimed as having reduced pollution to some extent, and flayed the Centre for “not taking steps to reduce air pollution in the national capital”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Prakash Javadekar World Air Quality Report
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp