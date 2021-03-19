‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid cases continued to surge in the city as 607 infections were reported on Thursday, a rise of around 70 cases from Wednesday’s 536. The daily count has crossed 600-mark after a gap of over 2 months. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain compared Delhi’s positivity rate with states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, MP and Haryana and claimed that it is lowest. He further said Delhi’s testing capacity is 5 times that of the national average and that the Delhi government was “very careful”. City’s positivity rate on Thursday was 0.76 per cent.

“Delhi is well within the safe arena. Everyone should continue to wear mask and follow proper social distancing. Delhi has a positivity rate of only 0.66 per cent (on Wednesday) while Maharashtra has a positivity rate of 19.32 per cent, MP 4.89 per cent, Punjab 4.96 per cent, Kerala 3.49 per cent, Gujarat 1.92 per cent and Haryana 2.88 per cent. The situation in Delhi is well within control as compared to other states. But I will still emphasise staying cautious,” said the minister.

However, experts felt the increase in number of cases should be considered as the criteria to understand the impact of the second wave and not the positivity rate. “From 100 to 500, the cases jumped quickly in Delhi and this should be taken into account. We should look at the number of cases instead of pointing at the positivity rate,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former Scientist ‘G’ and Head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

Jain further stated that the state’s health authorities are effectively monitoring people who are coming to Delhi from various states. “Strict instructions have been issued to adhere to the protocols. It is my humble request to all to not defy the safety protocols,” he said.