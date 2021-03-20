STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airport-Sarai Kale Khan corridor gets approval

The decision was approved by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.  

Representational image of Delhi airport (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The DDA’s planning body on Friday approved two significant projects to improve connectivity and reduce congestion in the national capital Integrated Transit Corridor Development from Delhi Airport to Sarai Kale Khan and multi-modal integration plan of the Delhi Metro’s Karkardooma station.

The corridor Sarai Kale Khan to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport covers redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies at Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS trauma centre, Mohammadpur, Thyagrajnagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri.

As part of the project, all intersections and roads will be redeveloped and traffic signals will be synchronised to improve travelling in south Delhi. “Chaired 62nd Governing Body meeting of UTTIPEC with VC, DDA @official_dda and other experts.

After detailed deliberations following proposals were approved -Integrated Transit Corridor Development and Street Network/ Connectivity Plan for the corridor and influence zone from Sarai Kale Khan to IGI Airport and Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) Plan of Karkardooma Metro Station. Status of implementation of other projects earlier approved by the Governing Council was also reviewed in detail,” Baijal tweeted on Friday evening.

The centre was set up by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to examine all transportation projects or transport engineering solutions proposed by any agency in the city. It is mandatory to seek approval from the body. Baijal asked agencies to ensure time-bound completion of projects by way of effective monitoring as against laid down timelines.

Karkardooma Multi-Modal Integration plan
The Delhi Metro will develop the Karkardooma station to ease traffic congestion in its vicinity. Immediate zones will be integrated with bus stands, feeder buses, and auto rickshaws stand. It will also create aligned pickup and drop points for private cars and cycle tracks for safe and easy movement of people

