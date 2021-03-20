Delhi Jal Board taking serious view of severe water crisis

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The top functionaries of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have taken a serious view of the severe water crisis that erupted in major parts of east and northeast Delhi last week. Due to ‘shutdown’ to carry out repair works, water supply was affected in several trans-Yamuna’s neighbourhoods.

Observing that the ‘incident’ reeked of ‘mismanagement’ by the senior officers and lack of contingency planning, DJB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nikhil Kumar has issued directions to henceforth take approval before planning and initiating a major shutdown. He has also issued a set of guidelines to undertake any repair work which is likely to curtail water supply caused by shutdowns.

“The problem was compounded due to lack of adequate publicity and awareness efforts to forewarn the people, alongwith poor contingency planning. Besides causing immense inconvenience to the public in the affected areas, the prolonged shutdown and disruption of water supply reflected poorly on the efficiency and functioning of the field functionaries causing undue embarrassment to the Board. A serious view has been taken of the entire episode and concomitant action is being taken,” says an order issued by Kumar for strict compliance.

According to the guidelines, a proposal for planned shutdowns will be sent to the CEO with details such as justification and relevant information for the proposed work, duration of proposed shutdown, possibilities for extension of work, colonies affected, and plan for alternative water supply for approval.

The proposal should also include details of a resource mobilisatian plan for additional manpower, machinery and equipment to ensure that the proposed work is completed in the specified timelines.

The other details such as information about underground reservoirs (UGRs), their capacities, number of tankers (for water supply) to be deployed, number of proposed (tanker) trips, additionally mobilisation of tankers from other divisions or private sector will also be required to seek approval for shutdown from

now on.

The order says that the shutdown proposal should be accompanied with a comprehensive multi-modal Information, Education and Communication (IEC) plan for dissemination of information to the residents of the affected area. “The work involving in the shut down shall be personally supervised by the chief engineer concerned, who shall camp at the site and ensure timely completion. Stringent and close monitoring shall be done by the member concerned,” reads the order.