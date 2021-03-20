Key route through Delhi's old city closed for 30 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters travelling to and around the Walled City may witness heavy traffic snarls for the next one month. The Delhi Traffic Police will close the route from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate from Saturday for nearly 30 days for all vehicular traffic movement in view of the re-development work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) between Digambar Lal Jain Mandir and Old Lajpat Rai Market.

The construction work at scramble crossing at Red Fort is part of the ongoing Chandini Chowk redevelopment project. The stretch from Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque is being redeveloped under this project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

“Half carriageway width, in the direction from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate would be closed for all vehicular traffic for approximate 30 days up to 20th April in the first phase,” said the traffic police. The traffic police also provided details of the route diversions in effect.

“When the carriageway of Netaji Subhash Marg from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate will be closed, all buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat via Ring Road- Shantivan-Hanuman Setu- ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate- Pull Dufferin to ODRS,” said the traffic police advisory. The remaining vehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to their respective destination, it said.

“While from Jama Masjid side, the traffic coming from Jama Masjid side and intending to go ODRS/Kashmere Gate side will either take service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market then N.S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk Daryaganj to Subhash Park T. Point to Nishad Raj Marg,” said the traffic police. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued special advisory instructions to the general public.

“Adequate traffic signages at appropriate locations have been placed for the guidance of the motorist along with deployment of adequate traffic staff in place to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic. Motorists are advised to follow the diversions and obey instructions of the traffic police,” said Brijender Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic (Central Range).

Diversions

For Traffic Using Netaji Subhash Marg from Darya Ganj towards Kashmere Gate

Delhi Gate to Rajghat via Ring Road- Shantivan-Hanuman Setu- ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate-Pull Dufferin to Old Delhi Railway Station

Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu and onwards

For Traffic going from Jama Masjid side towards ODRS/Kashmere Gate

Service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market then N.S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and onwards

Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk Daryaganj to Subhash Park T. Point to Nishad Raj Marg and onwards