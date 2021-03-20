Nursery admissions: Delhi schools release first list, second list to be announced on March 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Schools in the national capital on Saturday notified their respective first lists for admission to nursery classes which began in February after a two-month delay. The schools have put out their first list using the point-based criteria announced by them earlier.

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools in Delhi began from February 18. Usually, nursery admissions in the national capital begin in the last week of November every year. "The first list of selected children has been displayed today and will be followed by second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31," a senior DoE official said.