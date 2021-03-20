Protest in Delhi as ‘ripped jeans’ continues to create ripples

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Workers of women wing of Congress party’s Delhi unit protested at Connaught Place against ‘ripped jeans’ remark made by newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

The protest themed ‘torn jeans, visible knees do not guard my thinking’ was led by Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan and was held at Connaught Place.

Expressing their displeasure over Rawat’s statement, the participants said that instead of keeping an eye on their clothes, the BJP leader should broaden his ideology and outlook. Criticising the CM, the protestors said that irresponsible statements from a person at a respected post like him would encourage others to do so. Rawat has embroiled himself in a controversy over his views on women wearing ripped jeans.

He said that he was shocked to see a mother wearing ripped jeans and gumboots while she was on a flight with her children. As his video went viral, Congress held protests where women sporting ripped jeans held their babies across the country. Hitting out at Rawat on Thursday for his ‘anti-women’ mindset, Dhawan said that while the entire nation is sending birthday greetings to late Kalpana Chawla, who had gone to the moon, the Uttarakhand government considers the knees as a measure of freedom. Facing flak over his comment, Rawat apologised for the remark if it has hurt anybody.