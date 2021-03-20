STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Punjab, Haryana officials study effect of bio-decomposer

Rai said that the delegations of both states took detailed information about the effects of spraying of the bio-decomposer made by the Kejriwal government.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Student activists participate in a protest march demanding action against climate change in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday held a meeting with environment department officials from Punjab and Haryana regarding the issue of crop residue burning.
According to the Delhi government, a delegation of senior officials from the two neighbouring states arrived in the national capital on Friday to study the effect of the bio-decomposer.  

Rai said that the delegations of both states took detailed information about the effects of spraying of the bio-decomposer made by the Kejriwal government to solve the problem of stubble burning.  “All the states will have to make concerted efforts to solve the problem of stubble burning. A centralised arrangement will have to be made for this and a centre should be established in each district, through which bio-decomposer would be provided free of cost to the farmers.

Other state governments should provide bio-composure free of cost to stop stubble burning just like Delhi government,” said Rai in the meeting. The delegation met the farmers of Delhi’s Hiranki, Palla and Jindpur villages along with officials of the Delhi Development Department and scientists from the Pusa Institute. 

The AAP government has come under attack from the BJP and Congress in the opposition after a recently released report on air quality which stated that Delhi is the most polluted capital city in the world. The government defended itself by saying that its efforts have brought down pollution by a considerable 15 per cent in the last few years but that the collective efforts with other states and the Centre taking some serious initiatives will yield much better results for a cleaner future. 

Delhi government has hailed the bio-decomposer mechanism as a revolutionary step to tackle the problem of stubble burning in other states, mainly Punjab. Every year thick blanket of toxic smog engulfs the city during the winters causing worry to the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi stubble burning Delhi Punjab haryana
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp