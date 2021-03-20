STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress activists protest in Delhi over fuel price hike

The activitsts led by IYC president Srinivas staged a protest at the organisation’s headquarters over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress workers take part in cycle march to protest against the fuel price hike in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Members of the Indian Youth Congress protesting the rise in fuel prices were detained on Friday by the police when they tried to head towards residences of Union ministers to present bicycles to them. The activitsts led by IYC president Srinivas staged a protest at the organisation’s headquarters over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

They were stopped and detained by the police while they tried to head towards the residences of Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad, to present bicycles to them, said IYC spokesperson Rahul Rao. “The BJP has kept mum over the unprecedented rise in prices although it used to come out in the streets on even a Rs 5 hike earlier,” Srinivas said, claiming that LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 225 since December 1, 2020.

