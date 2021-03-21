Delhi government's mentoring programme to push science courses among girls

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To encourage girl students to take up science courses and help them choose career-oriented programmes in higher studies, the Delhi government on Saturday launched a 'Education Mentoring Programme' in association with the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women (IGDTUW).

About 200 students studying BTech, MTech, computer science, MBA and engineering courses will mentor 1,000 girl students in classes IX to XII of Delhi government schools. The mentors will encourage them to actively participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and support them to clear entrance exams for higher education.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Although our nation is seeing major innovations, these innovations are mostly led by men. Participation of women is abysmal when it comes to innovation, especially in the field of STEM. According to a study which I recently came across, women form only 33 per cent of the total workforce in research and innovation in STEM in South Asia."

Through this mentoring programme, the deputy CM said, the government wants students, especially girls, to get the right guidance to build sustainable innovations. "It is our vision that our girls equally dominate the STEM sector," said Sisodia.

He further said even though the enrolment rate of pre-primary and primary schools is approximately 21 lakh per year, only 10,000 girls take up STEM studies in higher education. "Our students and teachers are working hard in this field but we need to fill this gap. Therefore, your participation and mentoring will play a crucial role," said the minister who also holds the portfolio of the Education department.

Each IGDTUW student will mentor five girls of class IX to XII in clearing their doubts related to careers in STEM, will share strategies for clearing entrance exams, support in accessing learning resources and motivate them.