Delhi MCD doctors defer strike amid COVID 'resurgence' in national capital

However, the doctors also said that it was very unfortunate that the nonpayment of their salaries is a 'very small issue in the eyes of our mayor'.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association on Sunday deferred its strike that was to begin on Monday against non-payment of their salaries in "view of resurgence of coronavirus cases" here.

In a letter to the commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation,  MCDA President R R Gautam said, "Sudden resurgence of COVID cases in Delhi and likely suffering of patients due to our impending strike has forced us to reconsider our decision."

"We cannot let the patients suffer because of the insensitive attitude of the authorities," the letter read.

The body, representing senior doctors of municipal corporations of Delhi, said it was very unfortunate that the nonpayment of their salaries is a "very small issue in the eyes of our mayor".

"After due deliberations on the subject, it has been decided to defer the indefinite strike for time being purely in greater public interest with the hope that in the meanwhile corporation will make payment of our salaries and all pending arrears with six per cent interest within a week," it said.

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday.

There were 716 new cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

