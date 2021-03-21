STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Jharna gardens, Bijri Khan tomb to be made available for corporate events

According to the INTACH's listing of heritage structures in the national capital, Jharna was built around 1700 in which additions were made subsequently by later rulers of Delhi.

Published: 21st March 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The tomb of Bijri Khan is located on the Venkateshwara Marg

The tomb of Bijri Khan is located on the Venkateshwara Marg. (Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two inconspicuous heritage sites Jharna, a Mughal era garden in Mehrauli and the Tomb of Bijri Khan in RK Puram are set to get a new lease of life.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will develop and promote these historical buildings, victims of urban sprawling, as venues for cultural and literary events under the 'adopt a heritage scheme'.

The archaeology department of the Delhi government and INTACH have also signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) for regular upkeep and sprucing up of their surroundings. Vikas Maloo, head of office (archaeology), said that the department would soon start working on a plan to develop these site for events.

"We will determine what needs to be done apart from basic amenities such as pathways, installation of dustbins, and toilets. Some requirements are site-specific, which are to be ascertained. Hopefully, both the places will be available for the events soon," said Maloo.  

The walled garden earned its name from a waterfall, which was constructed to drain off excess water from Shamshi Talab located in its vicinity. Mughal kings Akbar Shah II and Bahadur Shah Zafar added two pavilions to the place. 

The Lodi-period mausoleum of Bijri Khan is located at a raised mound along Venkateshwara Marg. Khan was probably a noble. Apart from this fact, no significant information is available about the tomb and the person buried at the site. The grave inside the sepulchre has no inscription.

 As per the MoU, the sites, once ready, will be available for cultural events and activities such as Sufi musical recital, poetry symposiums, book readings, theatrical plays and also for products launches. The officials, in the know of the matter, said that INTACH will tie up with different organisations and corporates for their better maintenance and create awareness about their significance.

"The idea is to promote and bring more footfalls to small monuments. The events, majorly connected with culture, will pave the way for their popularity. They can be utilised for art exhibitions, book launches, musical programmes, and other purposes. Corporates can be roped in to run a cleanliness drive etc. The association will result in their better upkeep and make people more aware of the heritage of Delhi," said Ajay Kumar, project director, INTACH (Delhi chapter).

 The sites will be available for corporate or private events on nominal charges. INTACH will ensure proper illumination and facilities such as a sitting area, benches, kiosks for refreshments, and signage or information panels about the history of the site. 

