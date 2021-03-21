STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Minor fire breaks out at mall in southwest Delhi

The blaze has been brought under control, Delhi Fire Service officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out at a food court in Ambience Mall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The blaze has been brought under control, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

A call regarding the fire was received around 11.20 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said a fire broke out in a restaurant on the third floor of the mall.

A short circuit in the air-conditioning system is suspected to be the cause of fire, he said.

Even before the fire tenders reached the spot, the mall's fire safety drill was able to control the blaze, he said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 11.40 am and the cooling process is underway, the DFS officials added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambience mall Delhi fire accident
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp