New company harassing school sanitation workers: Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, a welfare body under the Delhi government, has raised the issue of more than 1,000 sanitation workers allegedly facing job loss and harassment at the hands of a company hired by government-run schools.

Sanjay Gehlot, Chairman of the Commission, said that the Directorate of Education has hired a blacklisted company for managing cleaning and sanitation at schools, mostly in South Delhi.

"We have received reports that 1,700 sanitation workers in various schools in Delhi have been fired by a private company after getting a new tender. The company is asking for a bribe of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 to give their jobs back. This is absolute harassment," said Gehlot. He had earlier this month met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also regarding this matter but nothing has happened so far.

Gehlot said that the matter was taken up in the budget session by AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, who had demanded an inquiry into the matter. According to the MLA, the same company has been blacklisted by BHEL, Air India and Health Ministry.

"It is surprising that a company which is already blacklisted in many states has been hired by Delhi government’s education department. We have demanded that the government cancels the award of tender to such a company and also to cancel its licence," added Gehlot.