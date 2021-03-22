STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre passes Delhi Bill that ensures more power to Lieutenant Governor in national capital

The bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor before any executive action.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:34 PM

A man walks during rain in the backdrop of India Gate in New Delhi.

Bill to make it clear that govt in Delhi means Lieutenant Governor, gets Lok Sabha nod. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

In a setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lok Sabha on Monday gave nod to clear the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives more power to the Lieutenant Governor in the capital.

This nod came amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which said that the legislation is 'unconstitutional'.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has opposed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 saying it limits the power of the Delhi government. Arvind Kejriwal had urged the central government to take back the bill. 

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy earlier this week.

"Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues as Delhi is a Union Territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration," G Kishan Reddy said.

According to the bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" (L-G) in the context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

(Inputs from PTI. More details awaited)

