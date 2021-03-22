Centre passes Delhi Bill that ensures more power to Lieutenant Governor in national capital

By Online Desk

In a setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lok Sabha on Monday gave nod to clear the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which gives more power to the Lieutenant Governor in the capital.

This nod came amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which said that the legislation is 'unconstitutional'.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has opposed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 saying it limits the power of the Delhi government. Arvind Kejriwal had urged the central government to take back the bill.

Passage of GNCTD amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2021

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy earlier this week.

"Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues as Delhi is a Union Territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration," G Kishan Reddy said.

According to the bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" (L-G) in the context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

​(Inputs from PTI. More details awaited)