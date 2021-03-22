STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Commercial transport owners in Delhi urged to convert half of fleet to electric

The Delhi government is working on a plan to allow electric goods carriers to ply on city streets at all hours, he said.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday urged commercial vehicle owners to convert half of their fleet to electric by 2023, saying a 5% interest subvention scheme will be soon launched for them.

The Delhi government is working on a plan to allow electric goods carriers to ply on city streets at all hours, he said. The minister also urged commercial vehicle owners to move from conventional to fully electric vehicle fleets under the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign by 2025. Many companies are eager to switch to electric vehicles but struggling due to lack of financing, he said.

“The Delhi government has taken a pioneering step in reducing the rate of interest by introducing the interest subvention scheme of five per cent which will be offered through the Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC). This scheme is at the advanced stage of drafting and will be announced soon,” Gahlot said. The scheme can be availed by all range of vehicles and will ensure easy access of finance to fleet companies willing to upgrade their fleet to electric, he said.

Delhi’s Electric Vehicle policy provides the most favourable policy framework across India for commercial vehicles to transition to electric vehicles, including financial incentives, low-interest loan, and exemption from no-entry restrictions, Gahlot said. 

Electric goods carriers to ply at all hours 
The Delhi government is working on a plan to allow electric goods carriers to ply on city streets at all hours under ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot commercial vehicle owners electric vehicles
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp