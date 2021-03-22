Delhi Police rescue 13 minors from brothel 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as thirteen minor girls were rescued from a brothel at GB Road in the national capital with joint efforts by a special cell of Delhi Police and two NGOs. Amongst those minors rescued, most of them are citizens of Nepal.

Two of the accused who were running the flesh trade were also apprehended and an FIR has been filed under sections of IPC, ITPA and POCSO. “A tip was received by us that minor girls are being forced to prostitution in several brothels of GB road. This information was shared with the Special Cell and a joint team was formed led by ACP Renu Lata and Inspector Lalit along with NGOs teams.

The brothel was raided on March 18 night,” said one of the members from the NGO who requested anonymity. After the rescue, the minors were taken for medical examination. Later they were produced before Child Welfare Commitee (CWC) over video conferencing and were placed in a specialised shelter home specialised for survivors of sex trafficking. The NGO’s official noted that the survivors are being provided with protection and trauma services.