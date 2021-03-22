STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Insult to Delhi residents': Kejriwal on passage of GNCTD Bill that gives more power to L-G

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Published: 22nd March 2021 07:37 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" an "insult" to the people of the national capital.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.

"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi.

The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.

BJP has cheated the people," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, Kejriwal had even urged the Centre to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was "ready to fall at the (Narendra) Modi government's feet" for its withdrawal.

