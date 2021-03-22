North MCD docs defer strike over rising cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation doctors association has decided to defer their indefinite strike for the time being which was scheduled to begin from March 22 on Monday in wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the city. Having been unpaid for four months now, the association, which represents permanent senior doctors of all three municipal corporations, had called for an indefinite strike.

“Sudden resurgence of covid cases in Delhi and likely suffering of patients due to our impending strike has forced us to reconsider our decision because at least we as doctors do understand our duty towards our patients and the nation. We cannot let the patients suffer because of the insensitive attitude of the authorities,” it said in a statement.

“We are ready to suffer humiliation and mental trauma due to financial hardship for the sake of our patients and public. It is very unfortunate that the suffering of doctors and their families due to non-payment of our salaries of almost five months is a very small issue in the eyes of our mayor,” the statement further noted.

The association expressed hope that in the meanwhile corporation will make payment of our last 4 months salaries and all pending arrears with 6 per cent interest within a week. “If our afore-stated pending dues are not paid within a week time, then this body may be forced to reconsider its decision,” it said.