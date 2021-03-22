STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North MCD docs defer strike over rising cases

Having been unpaid for four months now, the association, which represents permanent senior doctors of all three municipal corporations, had called for an indefinite strike. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors Strike, Salary protest

The MCDA had recently threatened to go on an indefinite strike from October 19. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation doctors association has decided to defer their indefinite strike for the time being which was scheduled to begin from March 22 on Monday in wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the city. Having been unpaid for four months now, the association, which represents permanent senior doctors of all three municipal corporations, had called for an indefinite strike. 

“Sudden resurgence of covid cases in Delhi and likely suffering of patients due to our impending strike has forced us to reconsider our decision because at least we as doctors do understand our duty towards our patients and the nation. We cannot let the patients suffer because of the insensitive attitude of the authorities,” it said in a statement.

“We are ready to suffer humiliation and mental trauma due to financial hardship for the sake of our patients and public. It is very unfortunate that the suffering of doctors and their families due to non-payment of our salaries of almost five months is a very small issue in the eyes of our mayor,” the statement further noted.

The association expressed hope that in the meanwhile corporation will make payment of our last 4 months salaries and all pending arrears with 6 per cent interest within a week.  “If our afore-stated pending dues are not paid within a week time, then this body may be forced to reconsider its decision,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation doctors association COVID-19 cases in Delhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp