STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC grants protection to inter-faith couple after house attacked by mob

Justice Anu Malhotra directed the police to file a status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on April 6.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted police protection to an inter-faith couple, who got married recently and fear for their life after their house was attacked by a mob on March 20.

Justice Anu Malhotra directed the police to file a status report in the case and listed the matter for further hearing on April 6.

The high court was hearing the petition by the couple, who were also present, urging the court to provide police protection to them and the man's family as after the attack they feel unsafe in their locality.

They sought direction that Rapid Action Force be deployed in the sensitive area to ensure that the situation should not erupt into a communal riot.

Advocate Monika Arora, representing the couple, said the man and the woman are consenting adults and got married of their own free will and their house was attacked by a mob of around 50 people.

The counsel also showed photographs of injured persons, who received stab injured in the attack.

"CCTV footage of the area shows the mob entering the narrow lanes and breaking pots and coolers, pelting stones and banging doors to threaten petitioner no. 2 (man), his family and neighbours while people could be heard screaming from inside. Another video shows damaged bikes and cycles lying on the street," said the petition, filed through advocates Manish Kumar, Akaksh Vajpai, Riddhima Gaur and Archit Vasudev.

The plea said the petitioner woman is an adult and is free to take her decisions and her family should not harass her just because she married a man from another community.

Arora submitted before the court that houses of Dalits were attacked and casteist slurs were made by the violent mob but the police has not invoked the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR.

Advocate Nandita Rao, representing the police, said the relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act have been invoked in the case and an officer of ACP level is investigating the matter.

The police also told the court that 10 armed police officials have been deputed outside the house of the victims.

The petitioners have also sought a direction to the state government to pay appropriate compensation to them under the SC/ST Act.

While the 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man got married on March 17, the attack took place on the night of March 20 in south east Delhi's Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan.

Police has arrested four persons in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Courgt Love Jihad
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp