STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government panel to oversee restoration of central ridge

The committee will oversee the implementation of the project in all aspects, a statement said.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday set up a sixmember advisory committee for the restoration of the central ridge through biodiversity enrichment, which will include replacing invasive Mexican trees ‘vilayati kikar’ (prosopis juliflora) with indigenous species.

The committee will oversee the implementation of the project in all aspects, a statement said. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the project, approved last month, will help achieve the ultimate goal of ‘kikar eradication’ from the Central Ridge within five years.

The central ridge is spread over 864 hectares and 423 hectares of area will be restored, the statement said. The panel will be headed by the principal secretary (environment and forest), and include the principal chief conservator of forests, and eminent environmentalists C R Babu, Pradeep Krishen, Reena Gupta and Suditya Sinha.

The committee will meet every two weeks to monitor the progress of the project and ensure timely and effective onground compliance, and will also ensure the highest and aesthetical standards in the design of all civil works, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vilayati kikar Mexican trees biodiversity enrichment
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp