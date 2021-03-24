STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

50 people can offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during festival, Centre tells Delhi HC

The submission was made by the central government during the hearing of a plea seeking opening of the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held during Covid-19.

Published: 24th March 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Attendees of Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi

Attendees of Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that 50 people chosen by the Waqf board can be allowed to offer prayers at the mosque in the Nizamuddin Markaz during the coming festival season once the names of those individuals are provided to the SHO of the area.

The submission was made before Justice Mukta Gupta by the central government during the hearing of a plea seeking opening of the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has been locked since March 31 last year.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Delhi Waqf Board has to forward an application containing the 50 names to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area and thereafter, those persons alone would be allowed to enter the mosque to offer prayers.

The submission on behalf of the Centre was made after the Board, represented by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, urged the court to permit some individuals to pray at the mosque during the coming 'shab-e-barat' holiday at the end of the week.

They said only the mosque would be used and not the madrasa located there.

Gupta also urged the court to decide the matter before the holy month of Ramzan commences from April 13 as more people would want to offer prayers at the mosque during that time.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on April 12.

The Board, in its plea, has contended that even after unlock-1 guidelines permitted religious places outside containment zones to be opened, the markaz -- comprising the Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom and attached hostel -- continues to be locked up.

It has further contended that even if the premises was part of any criminal investigation or trial, keeping it "under lock as an out of bound area" was a "primitive method" of enquiry process.

An FIR has been registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event held at the markaz and the subsequent stay of foreigners there during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Nizamuddin Markaz COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp