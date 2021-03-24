STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government's new liquor policy will increase cases of drunk driving: Social activist

The Delhi government on Monday lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years and decided to withdraw from running liquor vends in Delhi as part of a new excise policy.

Published: 24th March 2021 12:13 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A social activist on Tuesday claimed that the Delhi government's decision to lower the legal alcohol drinking age from 25 to 21 years will result in more incidents of drunk driving and road rage.

"Reforms are done for citizens betterment but this is something which will clearly push Delhiites towards increased per capita alcohol consumption, and open floodgates to drinking among youth and also wreak havoc on roads by way of drunk driving and road rage," said Prince Singhal of Delhi-based non-profit Community Against Drunken Driving.

"There will be almost a 50 per cent increase in drunken driving and with Delhi already being the number one city among 53 cities in terms of road fatalities we should be prepared for the worst as there is no one to check this menace," he claimed in a statement.

The increased timing to operate liquor shops will result in "more drunk driving, road rage, and crime against women", he said Singhal also objected to allowing consumers to take away draught beer in growlers or bottles, saying it will promote drinking inside vehicles.

Besides this, the micro-brewery industry is highly water intensive and will add more pressure to the national capital's water resources, he added.

