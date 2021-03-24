Industry insiders laud Delhi govt’s lowering of legal drinking age, feel more can be done

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

With the Delhi government’s proposal of lowering the Capital’s legal drinking age from 25 to 21, making it at par with much of the other country, Delhi-based alco-bev companies and restaurateurs, finally have reason to celebrate after what was a dry and depressing 2020. We speak to these purveyors of libations about whether it’s time to pop the champagne or do more things are still bottled up:

Abhinav Jindal, CEO & Founder, Kimaya Himalayan Beverages

We are ecstatic with the lowering of the drinking age and feel that a step has been taken in the right direction. However, we feel that it can be further lowered, looking at the other states. We live in a country where a citizen is allowed to drive and vote at the age of 18, hence, if they are deemed fit for such responsibilities then we can also be certain that liquor consumption would not be an issue for them and they would undertake this with the correct attitude and authority.

Priyank Sukhija, CEO, First Fiddle Restaurants

It is a gift for the hospitality sector in these times when people are finally getting out for a proper dining experience. It was surely about time for the legal drinking age to drop down and we are super elated. I express my gratitude to our Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP for making justified changes to the current policy. I am certain that the F&B industry is already celebrating, so let’s cheers to all the adults who couldn’t wait to turn 25.”

Avantika Bahl, Founder, Kampai

It is a great move as this will encourage the youngsters also to drink responsibly because they can confidently enjoy drinks because of their legal age. However i request youngsters to understand the importance of right drinking. As a restaurant owner, I will make sure to cultivate right drinking ethics at my premises at least.

Akshay Anand, Co-founder, Ophelia

I would like to congratulate the current government to have taken the call that should have been took many years ago. Almost all major cities in the world have the legal drinking age of 21 and now Delhi also is in league with the global drinking age. This will certainly help increase the revenues of the of the Restaurants as well as the government. We are looking forward to more such changes in the new policy.

Zorawar Kalra, Director, Massive Restaurants

This is a very progressive move and will get Delhi on par with Bangalore, Goa, Mumbai and other key cities and states. This will also prevent young adults from binge drinking and will legitimise safe consumption. However service and consumption must still be done very responsibly and for this the entire industry is ready to come together.

Vishal Anand, Founder, Moonshine Food Ventures

The new Excise Policy by the Delhi Government is very progressive and one of the major reforms is the legal drinking age being brought down to 21 from 25 which is now at par with most of the states in India. This move is encouraging and will allow young adults to be responsible while drinking. I would like to go through the policy document in detail before commenting on other aspects but I believe there are many welcome changes.