Will continue fight to restore power back to people: Kejriwal on passage on bill that gives more power to Delhi L-G

The Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon after the passage of GNCTD amendment bill in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it was a "sad day" for democracy and stressed that his struggle to restore power back to the people would continue.

It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Kejriwal called it sad day for democracy.

"RS passes GNCTD amendment bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. Sad day for Indian democracy; will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down," he tweeted.

