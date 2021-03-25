STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP wants to run govt in Delhi through LG, alleges Kharge

The Parliament on Wednesday had passed the Bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

Published: 25th March 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party want to run the national capital through the Lieutenant Governor.

"They want to run the government through the Lieutenant Governor in the national capital, that is why they have rushed the Bill through the Parliament. Then, what's the need for an elected government?" he asked.

"When the Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha, we had forced the BJP to send the bill to the Select Committee but they didn't agree, that's why the Opposition walked out of the House yesterday," Kharge told ANI.

ALSO READ: BJP brought NCT Bill to stop Kejriwal's work in Delhi, says Raghav Chadha

The Parliament on Wednesday had passed the Bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a walkout by Congress, AAP, and other opposition parties.

The Bill amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill NCT Bill AAP government
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp