STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Capital’s doorstep ration delivery scheme will have no name: Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, local BJP leaders accused the ruling AAP dispensation of trying to take credit for a scheme that is basically run by the central government to get publicity.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the Centre raised objections to the Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday has announced that the policy will have no name. While saying that he was “surprised” at the Centre’s objection, Kejriwal said his government is not the one to take credit on the matter and just wants people to benefit and the ration mafia to be defeated.

The Union ministry of food had raised the issue with the Delhi government’s food and civil supplies department saying food grains procured under the National Food Security Act can not be used for any state-specific scheme. 

Soon after, a controversy erupted with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bhartiya Janata Party trading barbs over the issue. “This scheme is not to publicise our name. We are not coming up with this scheme to publicise our name. The Centre has written that the name of the scheme will make it look like a state government scheme. I want to make it very clear that we did not plan this scheme to get any credit,” said Kejriwal. 

Earlier, local BJP leaders accused the ruling AAP dispensation of trying to take credit for a scheme that is basically run by the central government to get publicity. On the other hand, the AAP party demanded that the Centre should take back its directions because it seems they are shielding the “ration mafia”.

“It looks like they have some issues in the use of the word ‘Mukhya Mantri’ (Chief Minister). I held a meeting with all the officials and directed them to do away with the name of the scheme. This scheme will have no name. I am very hopeful that after this decision, the central government will not have any more problems with this scheme and they will allow us to implement this decision,” added Kejriwal. 

The Delhi CM said that he has been working on this project for three-four years now and looking at it coming to a sudden halt due to the Centre’s objection was “disheartening”. “This is a personal battle for me. My fight with the ration mafia began about 22 years ago. Earlier I used to work in the Income Tax department and then I quit my job to work for the poor in Delhi,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ration delivery scheme Delhi
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Should women take the vaccine during periods? Expert answers!
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra. (File Photo | PTI)
Despite curbs, Maharashtra continues to report 50-60,000 daily COVID cases
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp