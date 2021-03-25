STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Movies, malls & metro ‘super spreader’ zones

In the order to DMs, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said areas where sero-surveillance was low should also be targeted with more intensive efforts. 

New Delhi had opened its malls with restrictions earlier in June | Shekhar Yadav

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the national capital recorded more than 1,000 Covid cases on second consecutive day, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to place cinema halls, malls, metro and religious places under ‘super spreader’ zones. Instructions have been sent out to all district magistrates to increase surveillance in the designated areas. 

In the order to DMs, Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said areas where sero-surveillance was low should also be targeted with more intensive efforts.  He noted that guidelines and instructions have been issued from time to time for testing, surveillance, isolation, vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour for the public in general, and people venturing in weekly markets, transporting vehicles, malls, cinemas, religious and social gathering and banquet halls in particular.

“There are several super spreader areas like weekly markets, cinema, malls, metro services, religious places etc. All the DMs should greatly intensify their enforcement efforts and IEC (information, education and communication) campaign,” Khirwar said in the order.

Meanwhile, experts attributed the surge to opening up of economy and laxity of people. “The measures to tackle this spread still remain the same. People should maintain social distancing norms. They must also use masks at all times. It is equally important is that people who have got the vaccination should also follow the protocols. We must remember that the pandemic is still ongoing,” said Dr Puneet Nigam, Senior Vice President of Metropolis Healthcare. 

